Oak Ridge Boys Singer Joe Bonsall Dead at 76

Joe Bonsall, the longtime tenor for the iconic country/gospel group The Oak Ridge Boys, is dead.

Joe died Tuesday as a result of complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) ... according to a statement from his band.

He had been battling ALS -- also known as Lou Gehrig's disease -- for more than 4 years ... and in January he announced he was dropping out of the group's farewell tour.

Joe provided vocals for The Oak Ridge Boys for half a century ... and he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Joe also played the banjo ... and he authored 11 books, including a memoir due out in November titled "I See Myself."

Joe grew up in Philadelphia and joined The Oak Ridge Boys way back in 1973 ... and his family says he loved working on his Tennessee farm and loved the Philadelphia Phillies.

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young is remembering Joe as the "sparkplug" for The Oak Ridge Boys and "as exciting a performer as any who ever hit a gospel or country stage."

Kyle adds ... Joe's "tenor voice was high and clear, and his jovial spirit always provided a jolt of energy, immediately rousing audiences to come on in and take a load off. He certainly lightened our cares every time he sang."

Joe is survived by his wife, 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren and sister.

He was 76.