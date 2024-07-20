Longtime U.S. House Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Dead at 74

Shelia Jackson Lee – the Texas congresswoman who spent three decades in office fighting for Black rights – has died.

Her family issued a statement saying Lee passed away Friday, but no cause of death was given. They said while they were grieving for their loss, they had much gratitude for Lee's life.

In June, Lee announced she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, informing her constituents she would occasionally be absent from Congress while getting medical treatment.

Born in Queens, New York, Lee was a true Democrat who was outspoken about racial issues impacting Black people throughout her political career. She eventually moved to Texas to become a member of the Houston City Council before getting elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994.

Lee - who represented Texas's 18th congressional district that covers Houston and the surrounding areas – served for the next 30 years in the House. She was chairwoman of the Judiciary Subcommittee for Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security, as well as a member of the Judiciary, Homeland Security and Budget committees.

Furthermore, Lee was the chief author of the 2021 legislation that established Juneteenth as a federal holiday celebrating the end of slavery in America.

The Congressional Black Caucus described Lee as “a fierce advocate for social and economic justice, national and homeland security, energy independence, and children and working families.”

Lee was 74.