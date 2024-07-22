Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Women's Coats

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Fall is around the corner and the perfect coat can be just what you need to complete your outfit.

Whether you're looking for something fashion-forward or something to keep you warm on those chilly fall nights, Nordstrom's 2024 Anniversary Sale has you covered ... literally ... when it comes to coats.

Check out some of the best deals Nordstrom has to offer below!

This blazer-inspired Avec Les Filles Walker Notch Lapel Coat is the perfect neutral staple to keep you warm while staying chic.

Complete with notched lapels, this coat is refined with a longline cut and off-center placket. Featuring warm wool fibers, this lined coat is 70% polyester and 30% wool, lined and had an asymmetric button closure.

Pronounced ah-veck-leh-fee ("with the girls" in French), Avec Les Filles entered the contemporary space as a disruptor in 2017. The brand's mission has been to cut through the noise and inspire women in the art of dressing up.

Avec Les Filles Walker Notch Lapel Coat



Buy Now



You'll be ready for the elements in this perfect Bernardo Hooded Puffer Jacket.

Complete with an interior bib that adds an extra level of warmth, this hooded black puffer jacket combines functionality and style with its chevron quilting to streamline the silhouette.

Committed to being a sustainable brand, designer Bernardo made the coat of 100% recycled polyester, lining the coat with bluesign®-approved, recycled fill.

The coat also comes complete with front zip closure and thumbhole cuffs, making it both functional and practical.

You're sure to shine in this Karl Lagerfeld Paris Sparkle Herringbone Bomber Jacket.

Scattered sequins add subtle sparkle to the herringbone weave of this elevated take on a sporty bomber jacket.

This wool combination coat is fully lined and features a front zip closure, spread collar, ribbed cuffs and hem and front snap-welt pockets.

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Sparkle Herringbone Bomber Jacket



Buy Now



Functionality and style meet in this black Diamond Quilted Hooded Jacket by Michael Kors.

Plush faux fur lines the hood of this cozy coat, elevating the jacket's already chic textured diamond quilting.

Featuring a front zip closure, this coat comes complete with a snap storm placket and a drawstring hood as well as front snap-flap pockets. It's lined and features polyester fill and features 100% polyester faux fur.

You'll be snatched and stylish in this Safira Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat by Soia & Kyo.

In the color, "Hush," this double-breasted coat features a removable tie belt that adds a waist-defining finish.

Crafted of a double-face wool blend, the jacket comes complete with hand-finished seams, notched lapels, a double-breasted button closure and side welt pockets.

Whether you wear this pale belted jacket stunner as a coat or a dress, you're sure to stun in this piece by St. John Collection.

Featuring sharply notched lapels and belted fit of a longline coat cut, the coat is a rich blend of wool and cashmere. Complete with button cuffs, the coat also features front button-patch pockets and comes unlined.

Look no further than this Theory Cotton Twill Trench Coat for your perfect rainy day fit.

In a rich khaki color, this coat is complemented by tonal buckles that belt the waist and cuffs that bring clean, minimalist polish to a timeless trench coat cut in a sweeping silhouette from durable cotton twill.

Made from 100% cotton, this trench features a double-breasted button closure, notched lapels, front welt pockets an a gun flap.

You'll be ready to report for duty in this Sam Edelman Crop Utility Jacket.

An olive hue underscores the utility aesthetic of this cropped jacket finished with oversized patch pockets and shining logo-engraved snaps.

This unlined coat features a front snap closure, spread collar, and front flap-patch pockets.