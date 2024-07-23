Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Jewelry Deals

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Diamonds are a girl's best friend and one can never have too many friends, right?

Whether you're looking for a blinged out gift for someone or perhaps just want to treat yourself to a new ring, pendant or bracelet, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2024 has you covered when it comes to jewelry.

Check out some of the best deals below and don't wait ... the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from now through August 4th!!

Express yourself with with BaubleBar's Pave Initial Pendant Necklace.

This goldtone-plated chain necklace comes with a initial pendant available in a variety of different letters.

Surrounding each of those letters? Just a little bling in the form of glass and cubic zirconia gems.

Bony Levy creates handmade gold and diamond jewelry exclusively for Nordstrom, with their Bon Levy Audrey Flexible Bracelet marked down considerably for this sale.

The 18k gold gold stretch bracelet is adorned with a row of round diamonds and easily slips onto your wrist for some extra sparkle.

The designer's high-quality materials and attention to detail give his luxury pieces a modern twist.

Bon Levy gives you wings with this 14K Gold Butterfly Pendant Necklace.

The 18-inch in length piece features a butterfly pendant swinging from a delicate, 14-karat gold and pairs well with heavier necklaces, as well as both gold and silver rings, bracelets and earrings.

Yellow gold not your thing? Try out Bony Levy's Liora Diamond Bar Pendant Necklace instead.

The delicate 18K White Gold necklace is 18" in length and features nine round-cut diamonds adorned across the curved-bar pendant.

Let your ears really sparkle with Kwait Round Brilliant Cut Diamond & Platinum Stud Earrings.

This beautiful pair is made up of round, brilliant-cut diamonds prong set on bright platinum posts, culminating in a pair of timeless studs.

Jewelry designer Sam Kwiat is one of the most trusted names in the industry, with a profound knowledge of how to cut and set diamonds to showcase their brilliance.

Catch their eye in this Monica Vinader Nura Crossover Ring that truly shines.

Designed in sterling silver or 18-karat gold vermeil, this ring boasts a 1/4" band width and is the recipient of the Butterfly Mark certification, which identifies luxury brands that adhere to social and environmental best practices.

Jewelry designer Monica's Vinader's contemporary pieces can be styled, stacked and personalized or engraved for a unique look.

Inspired by the art and objects from her parents' antiques business in Spain, Vinader developed an eye for style and design at an early age. Her aesthetic is guided by the simple principle of creating something beautiful, unique and instantly wearable.

Stand out in these statement making Bon Levy 14K Gold Chevron Post Earrings.

Handmade in Italy, these simply-shaped earrings prove their anything but as they shine bright in 14k white gold.

Handcrafting diamond and gold jewelry just for Nordstrom, designer Bony Levy makes fashionable luxury to fit a contemporary, everyday lifestyle.

Using high-quality materials, combined with an impressive attention to detail, Bony Levy crafts meaningful jewelry that gives traditional luxury a modern and highly wearable twist.

Stun in these limited-edition Monica Vinader Siren Semiprecious Stone Stud Earrings.

Inspired by sea-worn treasures, these recycled sterling silver stud earrings are distinguished by their glossy 18k-gold plate/rose quartz or amazonite imperfect bezels clutching striking hand-faceted semiprecious stones.

Monica Vinader is an everyday fine jewelry brand from the UK whose contemporary pieces can be styled, stacked and personalized or engraved for a unique look.

You'll be sleek and stylish in this Monica Vinader Lab Created Diamond Bangle.

Link-inspired bars give sleek structure this sterling silver bangle plated bracelet in 18-karat gold, that lights up with lab-created diamond pavé.

Monica Vinader is a UK-based designer whose aesthetic is guided by the simple principle of creating something beautiful, unique and instantly wearable.