'Big Brother' Star Angela's Real Estate Company Stands By Her Despite Profile Scrub

Angela Murray is not losing her job because of some abrasive behavior inside the "Big Brother" house ... despite some fans' attempts to hit her where it hurts.

Here's the deal ... Angela's under fire for calling housemate Matt "Crazy Eyes" during an epic rant on the current season ... and some folks took things so far as to bombard her real estate company with poor reviews, hateful comments and an endless barrage of calls.

Angela works at Utah's Elite Realtors and her boss, Liz Sears, tells TMZ ... the company stands by Angela and she has NOT been fired, because they know she's just playing a role on a reality TV show and her angle as this season's villain has nothing to do with her real life or job capabilities.

When Angela's company was being targeted by pissed off "Big Brother" fans, Liz disabled a link to Angela's online bio ... causing speculation she had been canned for her behavior on the show.

But that's not the case. Angela's boss tells us she's "dumbfounded" by how many people don't realize reality TV is, in her words, "fake" ... and she thinks its weird, funny and sad how many people came out of the woodwork to find Angela's real world job and felt compelled to attack her.

Liz says she disabled Angela's bio because the haters were causing a huge distraction and wasting other realtor's valuable time .. but now her page is back online.

Angela's creating a rep as a villain on 'BB' Season 26 but her boss says Angela has a purpose behind it ... we're told Angela's a huge 'BB' fan and is playing the game strategically. In reality, Angela's boss says she's sweet, kind, smart, clever and fun ... and everything people are seeing on "Big Brother" is just an act and part of the game.

