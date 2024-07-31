'The Bachelor' Star Hailey Merkt Dead After Cancer Fight

Former "Bachelor" contestant Hailey Merkt has lost her battle with cancer.

Hailey’s death was announced Tuesday on her Instagram page following her battle with leukemia -- cancer of the body’s blood forming tissues -- which she publicly revealed she had in 2023.

In the IG post, her loved ones first talked about how they were broken hearted to see her leave them after a courageous fight.

They said she handled herself with strength, grace and selflessness while facing her disease head on. They also said her determination catapulted her past every timeline doctors gave her to live until her final moments surrounded by those closest to her.

The statement went on to say Hailey had a true zest for life and touched many people while also being "hysterically funny" and never boring and will be profoundly missed.

Accompanying the message was a series of photos showing Hailey in happier times with her bright smile and holding her cute dog.

After breaking the news of her cancer diagnosis, Hailey went on to post online about her medical treatments. In October 2023, she uploaded a photo of herself looking sick and gaunt but she still cracked a smile.

Months later, Hailey said she was “leukemia free,” but weeks after that doctors told her the cancer cells had aggressively returned and she died last Friday.

You may recall ... Hailey appeared on "The Bachelor" Season 21 with Nick Viall.

Hailey was just 31.