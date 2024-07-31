'Top Chef' Alum Shirley Chung Diagnosed With Stage 4 Tongue Cancer

Play video content

Former "Top Chef" finalist Shirley Chung says she was diagnosed with tongue cancer after suffering serious dental issues.

Chung posted a message on Instagram detailing her painful journey that began with her biting her tongue and shattering her tooth, which had to be replaced with an implant.

She said at first she thought her ailments were due to her teeth grinding, but, by May, she had ulcers in her mouth and her oral surgeon found a tumor under her tongue. This turned out to be stage 4 cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes.

When the doctors delivered the bad news, Chung said she was calm because she thrives under pressure, but she quickly zeroed in on getting the necessary tests for her treatment plan.

Despite her coolness, Chung says she broke down in tears when she learned she would have to undergo surgery to completely remove her tongue.

Chung says she asked doctors whether she could keep her tongue and still survive – and was told there was a "unicorn case" in which a patient was cured after receiving chemotherapy.

Her final decision was to hold on to her tongue, believing she, too, could be a unicorn.

Now, Chung says, she finished 6 weeks of chemo and is seeing some progress as the tumor shrinks and her speech improves. She's also able to consume most normal foods again.

In her IG post, Chung uploaded a video and photos showing her shaving her entire head after she began losing her hair during her cancer treatments. She admits having no hair is "kinda sexy."