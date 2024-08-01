Jake Paul, Elon Musk, J.K. Rowling Blast Olympics Over Gender Controversy

Some of the biggest celebs and athletes in the world are going scorched earth on Imane Khelif's participation in the Paris Olympics ... after the Algerian boxer's gender was called into question.

Logan and Jake Paul both expressed their frustration with the Olympic Committee green-lighting Khelif's eligibility -- with LP describing it as "the purest form of evil."

While Dillon Danis and Logan don't like each other ... they share similar opinions on this issue. Danis called the entire situation "despicable and unacceptable."

Claressa Shields -- a two-time Olympic gold medalist -- said she was "heartbroken" for all the women boxers in the Olympics.

J.K. Rowling, who isn't known for biting her tongue, once again didn't hold back in expressing her opinion.

"The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered," Rowling wrote.

While Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley did not directly comment on the situation, he did retweet a statement from former college swimming star Riley Gaines (who competed against Lia Thomas), who said, "Men don't belong in women's sports."