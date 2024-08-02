Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Which Tennis Pro This Adorable Girl Turned Into!

Before this little girl born in Japan was lobbin' up the ball on the court, she was just having her dad coach her, looking up to her older sister -- also a professional tennis player -- and growing up in Long Island before moving to sunny Florida.

Outside of her stellar skills on the pavement, she's been prepping her voice for an upcoming anime film. She's also a proud mama of a baby girl!

While in Paris, she's been hopping on social media -- proudly showing off her U.S.A. merch at the Summer Olympics.

Can you guess who she is?

