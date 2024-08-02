Maui Animal Sanctuary Beefs Up Security After Pet Pig Theft, Brutal Killing

An animal sanctuary in Hawaii is ramping up security after two men allegedly stole their beloved pet pig and killed it on camera ... TMZ has learned.

The Kitty Charm Farm -- an animal rescue and sanctuary on Maui that takes in and rehomes a variety of critters -- found itself on the wrong end of a tragic story recently, when two men allegedly broke in and stole Eddie The Pig.

Prosecutors say the men recorded a staged video of them "hunting" and killing the 250-lb domestic animal ... all so they could win a feral pig hunting contest and its $1,000 prize -- a hair-brained scheme that completely backfired on them, and which cost Eddie's life.

The two fellas who allegedly did this reportedly captured the bloody aftermath -- which is making the rounds online. We'll warn you -- it's incredibly disturbing, so watch at your own risk.

Anyway ... in the wake of this awful horror story -- we're being told Kitty Charm Farm is taking steps to ensure the rest of their animals are better secured.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the sanctuary added 20 security cameras around the property, with a heavy emphasis on the pig pens -- all in an effort to make sure something like this never happens again.

We're told the suspects cut through a fence to steal Eddie The Pig ... and that fence has since been fixed and reinforced. In addition, our sources say Kitty Charm Farm posted additional "No Trespassing" signs. These might seem minor, but they're on full alert now.

Maui residents Jayden Magana and Krys-Ryan Carino were charged this week with felony animal cruelty, theft of livestock and criminal property damage for their alleged involvement in Eddie's death.

The alleged theft happened back in May, and when Kitty Charm Farm posted online about Eddie's disappearance, cops were made aware of the "hunting" video.

The folks running the feral pig hunting competition also became suspicious when the men claimed to have killed a neutered pig 100 lbs heavier than the second biggest pig ... but it still took about 3 months for them to be arrested and charged.