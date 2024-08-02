Molly Kearney Exits 'SNL' Along With Fellow Cast Member Punkie Johnson

"Saturday Night Live" is shaking things up for its milestone 50th season ... as 2 castmates have officially exited the NBC sketch show.

Molly Kearney took to social media Friday to announce their departure from 'SNL,' after first joining the show in 2022. It's unclear if Molly -- who was the show's first nonbinary cast member -- left the show on their own terms ... but their statement indicated that they might not have been invited back.

MK signed off their message with a cryptic note ... "Head up and heart out."

Still, Molly kept things positive for their farewell, as they called the gig a "dream come true" and made it clear they were grateful for the opportunity. They also shouted out costars Marcello Hernandez, Devon Walker and Michael Longfellow, who they called the "day 1 crew."

Molly's announcement comes a day after Punkie Johnson confirmed her exit from 'SNL' ... after previously sharing the news at her July 31 show at Brooklyn’s Union Hall.

Per Punkie, her fourth season on 'SNL' would be her last ... though, she assured her followers there was "no bad blood" regarding her departure.

"Saturday Night Live" tends to make cast announcements in September ... just before the new season premieres. However, Maya Rudolph was already confirmed as a returning alum, as she's set to reprise her Kamala Harris impression amid the 2024 Presidential Election.