Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Smothered inside this professional athlete is a talented boy born and raised in Green Cove Springs, Florida and has been flapping his fins since age 4. Do you have the athletic capabilities to know the swimmer underneath the cap?

He specializes in freestyle, butterfly AND the individual medley ... and is an 8-time Olympic gold medalist to back it all up! No surprise he holds several world records including the 100m butterfly.

Paris 2024 will mark his 3rd time back at the games!