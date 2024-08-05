Logan Paul Shares Farewell To WWE U.S. Championship After Loss To LA Knight

Logan Paul is going through a serious breakup at the moment ... but it has nothing to do with his fiancée, Nina Agdal -- the WWE Superstar's beat up over losing his United States Championship to LA Knight.

The Maverick shared a goodbye montage to his beloved hardware on Monday ... showing him enjoying his 279 days as the title holder before Knight handled business and took it from him at SummerSlam over the weekend.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The video -- set to Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" -- shows Paul's favorite moments with the championship ... frolicking on the beach, eating dinner and even sleeping with it.

The clip also cuts to Logan "crying" about the loss ... as well as a gym staffer replacing a picture of him with a portrait of his brother, Jake.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"It was a good run," Paul said ... referring to himself as "The Greatest United States Champion Of All Time."

It was an epic match in Paul's hometown of Cleveland ... and there were plenty of highlights on his end, including an insane backflip from the top rope that had social media buzzing.

LOGAN PAUL'S REIGN OF TERROR HAS ENDED



AND NEW US CHAMPION LA KNIGHT #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/fu7lscW2ZP — s e t h (@futurafreesky) August 4, 2024 @futurafreesky

But ultimately, it was Knight's night ... and despite Paul being the local talent, the majority of fans in the crowd were thrilled with the result.

The loss means Paul was immediately stripped of the title ... and based on his Instagram post, it's a tough pill to swallow.