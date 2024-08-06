British Swimmer Adam Peaty Claims Worms Found In Olympic Village Food

***Warning: Finish your Cheerios before reading***

The food in Olympic Village is straight-up crap, according to a British swimmer ... who says the nasuea-inducing grub's so gross, athletes have literally found WORMS in the fish!

Adam Peaty -- who won a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke -- leveled the serious accusations in an interview with a British newspaper after wrapping up the swim competition at the Paris 2024 games ... and it's abundantly clear he's heated over the subpar food.

“I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish," Peaty said. "It’s just not good enough. The standard, we’re looking at the best of the best in the world, and we’re feeding them not the best."

Nasty!

While Peaty didn't provide evidence of the creatures, a Paris spokesperson said they're taking the feedback seriously, saying their food vendor has been "working proactively to adapt supplies to the growing use of the Olympic Village restaurants, as well as to the actual consumption by athletes observed over the first few days."

That's not all. Paris officials pledged to make 60% of all meals meatless (in order to reduce their carbon footprint), meaning athletes like Peaty were forced to alter their diets before the most important competition of their lives.

“The narrative of sustainability has just been punished on the athletes. I want to eat meat, I need meat to perform and that’s what I eat at home, so why should I change?” Peaty said.

Some have defended the food, declaring it difficult to serve up thousands of different meals a day.

Still, Peaty, who has competed in other Olympic Games, says previous host cities/countries have done a great job, unlike Paris.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Tokyo, the food was incredible, Rio was incredible. But this time around, there wasn’t enough protein options, long queues, waiting 30 minutes for food because there’s no queuing system.”