Biden Not Confident In Peaceful Transfer of Power If Trump Loses Election

President Biden is worried about how Donald Trump and his supporters might react if Kamala Harris wins the 2024 presidential election ... and it doesn't sound good.

In his first TV interview since bowing out of the race, Biden sat down with CBS News and was asked straight up if he was confident in the peaceful transfer of power when the next president is sworn in January after the election results are certified.

Biden's response ... "If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all."

POTUS went on to say he takes Trump literally over alleged warnings of a "bloodbath" if he loses another election ... and voiced further concerns about Republicans being in charge of counting the votes in battleground States.

Biden's referencing a Trump campaign rally from back in March, when he told a group of supporters in Ohio there would be a "bloodbath" if he lost the election.

Trump was talking about protecting the auto industry from foreign competitors when he made the "bloodbath" remark ... and Trump later clarified he was specifically referring to the auto industry.

But, Biden's not buying it.

Trump continues to falsely claim he won the 2020 election, even after being criminally charged in Georgia and Washington D.C. for allegedly trying to overturn the results.

Plus, there was a whole insurrection when Biden's win was certified in January 2021.

Biden's sending another message to Trump and his supporters here ... "You can't love your country only when you win."