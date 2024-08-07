Fight Off Germs In the Classroom with These Must-Have Products

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's back to school time and that means germs, germs and more germs!

But you can avoid the spread with these classroom must-haves, ready to go to wipe up some snot or spills ... clean surfaces from dirty hands ... or even support your immune system from the inside.

From disinfectant to tissues, you'll be prepped for the school year with these items.

Wipe away germs with Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels, which are sturdy and more absorbent to reduce use. The product is more cloth-like compared to previous versions ... and with select-a-size rolls, you can choose your sheet size based on the size of your mess.

"Great paper towel product. They actually absorb the liquid without dripping everywhere or falling apart. Select a size is a great option for our home that has various uses for paper towels," one happy reviewer said.

"I truly enjoy using the Bounty Triple. Eco friendly, one sheet goes a long way. Bounty Triple Paper Towels is strong and Absorbent. The Bounty Triple is great quality, thick and soft. This Triple Bounty is durable and does not tear easily like other paper towel's. Easy to cleans up big or small mess. From my personal experience the Bounty Triple last longer and better value for an affordable price," another five-star-reviewer said.

With a classroom full of students, PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 1 Liter Pump Bottle is a great addition to eliminate 99.99% of germs on hands. Students can brings their own, or teachers can keep it by the door for students to quickly pump as they enter and leave. The product evaporates quickly and is convenient for sanitizing when soap and water aren't available.

"It is perfectly functional for my needs. Great product. I use everyday. It’s not too thick and not too watery. I also use it to refill my smaller purse container. Easy to do so, it glides right in without pouring over. Great price as well," one happy customer said.

While another said it's "not sticky like the others and has an ok smell. It's the best hand sanitizer, in my opinion."

Wipe down surfaces with Amazon Basics Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon And Fresh Scent that kill 99.9% of bacteria in 15 seconds. The product comes with two 85-count lemon scent canisters, as well as a third with a fresh scent, to switch things up.

"Amazon's disinfectant wipes are my go-to for cleaning. They leave surfaces spotless and germ-free with just one swipe. The packaging is user-friendly, keeping the wipes moist and ready to use. Perfect for kitchen counters, doorknobs, and more, they have a pleasant scent and are durable enough for larger messes," a customer said.

While another shared where they keep their canisters for ready use: "I keep them in my bathroom, kitchen, car, basement, and they are great to use on everything!!"

These powerful little OLLY Kids Immunity Gummy, Immune Support are packed with the good stuff kiddos need to keep up a strong immune system, rain or shine. Filled with Acerola Cherry and Elderberry, your kids will be fueled with Vitamin C and Zinc. Curious to know if kids will like them? Have a look at what these customers said about their experience.

"Perfect for my picky child. This brand has helped our daughter stay healthy throughout the school year and she is always super excited to take her vitamins," one happy customer said.

Another added, "My kids love these! I appreciate that they include a natural source of vitamin c and not just plain synthetic ascorbic acid. They have for sure made a positive difference in our kids health."

There is nothing worse than running out of tissues when you're struggling with a cold. Stock up on Puffs Ultra Soft Non-Lotion Facial Tissue 8 Boxes, so you don't have to succumb to toilet paper or your sleeve! The boxes are perfect to place around the classroom and the tissues themselves are dermatologically tested to be gentle on skin.

"Feel soft, don't scratch my nose too much, good value. I have no complaints," one reviewer said.

Another happy customer wrote: "I love these facial tissues. It is so easy to get one tissue at a time because the opening is on the top AND side of the box so you can see all the tissues and take as many tissues as you need. They are thick and soft and very absorbent. They take care of your needs without wasting even one tissue."

Dial Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap is tough on germs, but most certainly not tough on the skin ... leaving hands soft and moisturized after every application.

"Well worth the money. The soap smells so good. It doesn’t sud a lot but gets the job done," one five-star reviewer insisted.

While another added, "Great product! It has a clean, fresh fragrance (not too strong) and it has the antibacterial properties of Dial. Great buy!"

Hang it on your key-rings, lanyard, backpacks, classroom door or even a desk -- Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Variety Pack Of 8 is convenient for students to use when there's no soap and water around or just in a hurry to get to lunch.

"Extremely convenient to use everywhere, attached to the lunch box, purse, or backpack. Doesn’t leave residue or uncomfortable feeling on hands," one happy customer wrote.

"There small enough you can clip to your key chains or your belt loops on your pants or shorts. They really come in handy because most likely there always on your person plus you have enough to spare to give some to your friends and family. Best of all you can reuse them just buy the huge bottle of purel and the sleeve is washable and bottle very durable," another added.

Keep this 3 in 1 disinfectant -- Clorox Disinfecting Multisurface Cleaner Lemon and Orange Blossom With Refill -- in your classroom for before and after class to minimize the spread of germs. The best feature? The continuous sprayer creates aerosol free light mist for even coverage, so there's no need to wipe, just spray and walk away! Perfect for quick classroom turnaround times!

"This product is a great product. The lemon scent is very clean. The type of spray product it is as a mist versus an aerosol, it’s much more controlled in that you’re not expelling it into the air where not intended. As with the aerosol it seems to be more potent towards the lungs than the mist. The mist dries quicker and the product itself last longer," one customer wrote before added, "Great buy!"

While another loved the product so much, they have back ups ready: "You will love this super clean and crisp scent! I have back ups for the backs ups. IYKYK!!!"

