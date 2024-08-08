Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
CrossFit Games Competition Halted After Drowning During Swim Event

Tragedy struck the beginning of the 2024 CrossFit Games on Thursday ... as a drowning was reported during the run-swim event.

According to local reports, Fort Worth Fire Department rushed to Marine Creek Lake after receiving a call for service at approximately 8 AM.

A live stream of the competition showed who is believed to be athlete Lazar Dukic struggling and going underwater near the finish line. Later in the stream, a spectator appeared to dive into the water and sprint to where the person was last seen.

Fellow CrossFit athlete Cole Learn witnessed the whole incident ... saying everyone around him screamed for lifeguards -- but they were too far away to hear the cries for help.

DID ALL WE COULD DO
Learn -- who was visibly devastated -- said Dukic never resurfaced.

Search crews eventually made it to the person's last visible location ... and a body appeared to be pulled onto the boat.

Dukic competed in CrossFit for years ... ranking high among his fellow competitors in his home country of Serbia.

He last posted on Instagram four hours ago to promote the event.

This is the first year the CrossFit Games have been held in Fort Worth -- they were previously located in Madison, Wisconsin.

