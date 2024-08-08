'NCIS: Los Angeles' Gabriel Olds Arrested for Sexual Assault Allegations

Hollywood actor Gabriel Olds -- known for his roles in "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" -- is behind bars, and facing multiple sexual assault charges.

LAPD says officers took Olds into custody Wednesday in response to the L.A. County D.A.'s office hitting him last month with 7 felony sexual assault charges.

Authorities say, in January, a woman came forward claiming the actor sexually assaulted her at her L.A. home ... and then 2 more adult victims came forward with similar stories dating back to 2013.

Olds allegedly used his Yale alum status, and his film industry success to meet women on dating apps, and then set up face-to-face meetings with them.

The alleged victims claim the 52-year-old actor lured them in with a false sense of security during their first dates ... but, then suddenly turned violent.

Throughout his career, Olds has popped up on a bunch of shows ... like "Six Feet Under," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," and "The Rookie: Feds" -- and he most recently played televangelist Pat Robertson in the Oscar-nominated film, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."