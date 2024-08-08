Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Gabriel Olds Arrested for Sexual Assault Allegations

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor GABRIEL OLDS Arrested For Multiple Sexual Assaults

Hollywood actor Gabriel Olds mug shot

Hollywood actor Gabriel Olds -- known for his roles in "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" -- is behind bars, and facing multiple sexual assault charges.

LAPD says officers took Olds into custody Wednesday in response to the L.A. County D.A.'s office hitting him last month with 7 felony sexual assault charges.

Gabriel Olds in "NCIS- Los Angeles" sub
Getty

Authorities say, in January, a woman came forward claiming the actor sexually assaulted her at her L.A. home ... and then 2 more adult victims came forward with similar stories dating back to 2013.

gabriel olds instagram post
Instagram/@gabriel.olds

Olds allegedly used his Yale alum status, and his film industry success to meet women on dating apps, and then set up face-to-face meetings with them.

The alleged victims claim the 52-year-old actor lured them in with a false sense of security during their first dates ... but, then suddenly turned violent.

Gabriel Olds Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Gabriel Olds Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Throughout his career, Olds has popped up on a bunch of shows ... like "Six Feet Under," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," and "The Rookie: Feds" -- and he most recently played televangelist Pat Robertson in the Oscar-nominated film, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

Olds remains in custody, and his bail is set at $3.5 million.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later