Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Criticizes Olympic Medals ... 'Step Up The Quality!!!'

Team USA skateboarding star Nyjah Huston isn't entirely happy with his first Olympic medal ... 'cause he says his bronze is already going to crap -- and he shared video/photo evidence to back his claim.

Huston -- one of the greatest skateboarders alive -- went to Instagram to give a review of his hardware after winning the bronze with a 279.38 score in the Men's Street Final at the Paris Games ... revealing to his 5.3+ million fans how it currently appears.

"They look great when they're brand new, but after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for lil' bit and letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they're apparently not as high quality as you would think," the goofy-footed skater said.

FYI, these medals have a piece of the Eiffel Tower embedded in them ... "to associate the iconic monument of France and Paris with the most prestigious object of the Games," according to the Olympics.

Interesting enough, that part of the medal is fine ... it's everything surrounding it that appears to be falling apart.

"I mean look at that thing," Huston said. "It's looking rough! Even the front is starting to chip off a little."

"I don't know. Olympic medals, maybe step up the quality a little bit."

This is Huston's first time medaling at the Olympics after he finished seventh in his debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.