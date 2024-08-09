Pamper Your Pooch for Spoil Your Dog Day

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

As if you needed another excuse to treat your dog with something special!

With an entire day dedicated to doing just that, Amazon has got you covered just in time for Spoil Your Dog Day on Saturday, August 10.

Whether it's splurging on some extra luxurious dog food or getting your best boy a new treat, we've got just the thing to have your dog feeling the all love.

Your pup will be dining in style with JustFoodForDogs Pantry Fresh Wet Dog Food.

Thanks to its special Tetra Pak packaging, PantryFresh has a 2-year shelf life, making it extremely easy to travel with, store, and serve! Best of all, it contains no preservatives and is specifically formulated to be nutritionally balanced.

JustFoodForDogs is ideal for adult dogs, perfect for travel, convenient and perfect for a quick meal on the go. It's also gluten and grain free and great for active dogs, large breeds and for weight gain. Not only is the food a delicious alternative to your every day kibble, it's great for dogs with suspected allergies to grain/gluten, too, making it the perfect pick to spoil your dog with.

Your dog will roll over for these Freeze Dried Salmon Dog Treats from A Better Treat.

Made with 100% real freeze dried wild caught salmon sustainably sourced from the Alaskan and Canadian coasts, these treats are high in Omega 3s protein, making them as healthy as possible. With no preservatives, you can rest easy knowing you're not only spoiling you're dog, you're keeping them fit and strong too!

The treats are perfect for all dogs, and have proved particularly effective in dogs with diabetes, dogs with skin and coat issues and those with allergies.

Great for use in training, when you're not spoiling your pup these treats can also be used as a high-level reward when it's time to learn.

Fun meets function with these Nulo Functional Granola Bars.

A combination of wholesome oats, peanut butter and sweet blueberries, coconut oil, pumpkin, banana, prebiotics and probiotics all work together to support your pup's digestive health for a power snack that's healthy and delicious.

Designed with your furry friend in mind, you'll feel good about feeding this granola bar to your dog -- of all sizes and ages -- as a functional reward, knowing they're getting a snack that's not only spoiling them, but good for them too!

Your dog will feel like they're on vacation with this Snuffle Mat for Large Dogs.

Designed to look like sea water and sandy beaches, this snuffle mat combines rich colors to attract the attention of dogs, as well as various places to hide food, creating a natural foraging environment that can help slow down eating.

Giving them an outlet to let out excess energy, this mat is perfect for sniff training. Sniffing mats can satisfy the curiosity of dogs and help relieve their anxiety, keep them from feeling lonely and stopping them from being destructive around the house.

Made of polar fleece materials, the mat is both easily machine and hand washable. The strap design can also help roll up the snuffle mat and store it, or carry it easily. It doesn't hurt that the mat is fun to look at too!

Treat your pup to a self-care day with this Dog Paw Care Kit Dog and Paw Cleaner.

Designed for dogs of all sizes, this dog paw care kit and cleaner, is waterless, and uses a natural formula that provides quick and effective cleaning to keep your furry friend healthy and clean.

The removable silicone brush head is easy to clean and maintain, and the paw cleansers are refined from natural plant ingredients, making them super safe for your met. Made from things like coconut extract, your pup will be feeling spoiled and extra clean and moisturized after a cleaning.

The natural and gentle ingredients of the dog paw cleaner also effectively maintain pH balance, protecting your pet's natural oils. The paw balm included in kit are also lick-safe, and made of a formula that moisturizes, soothes, protects, prevents and heals your pets paws, and can be applied to their nose or anywhere else that needs extra moisture.

The kit also comes complete with a lightweight travel bag for pet owners on the go, so you can spoil your dog no matter where you are!

Naps are sure to be next level thanks to the Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed.

This orthopedic dog sofa is not only velvety soft, it's designed to give your pet unparalleled support for a deep, dreamy sleep. Complete with high-density egg-crate foam, this bed helps distribute weight evenly and provides the perfect amount of pressure relief and joint support for your pup. The bed also has a a 4-sided bolster design, which promotes the ultimate comfort and security, offering your pet a variety of cozy positions to snuggle.

The cushioned bolster shape is deeply filled to support your pet's head and neck for a more restful sleep, with a lowered entrance to protect your pet's knees and promote accessibility.

The bed's durable foam mattress is also waterproof and easy to care for, making spills, accidents and any damage and easy fix, as its zippered cover can be removed in seconds and machine washed for easy care.

The TUFFY Worlds Tuffest Soft Dog Toy Combo Pack are the perfect toy to put your dog's chompers to the test.

These super durable, squeaky toys float in water and can hold up to the toughest of play -- both in and out of the water. The fun shapes and ocean creature designs allow them to be easily tossed around for a game of fetch or a game of tug-o-war, providing hours of entertainment for you and your pup.

Made with up to four layers of material and cross stitched multiple times, TUFFY's toys feature black binding that protect vulnerable seams, with squeakers sewn inside protective pouches for your dog's safety.

These toys are also machine washable so your dog can get them as dirty as they want, as they indulge in that next play time.

Let your dog go to town on this Natural Rubber Dog Toy for Chewers.

Designed for medium and large dogs from 30 to 80 pounds, this eco-friendly natural rubber toy is BPA-free. Made for dogs with aggressive chewing habits like grinding their teeth, this layered and textured toy can be used to help relieve anxiety, train, and also reduce boredom and barking problems.

The squeaking feature also create a fun sound during chewing, providing long-lasting engagement making chewing more exciting for your pup. The toy also features a fun, milk flavor that dogs love, and a compartment that allows you to stuff the toy with treats like peanut butter to add even more of a challenge for your dog.

It's unique gas tank shape and rounded and compact structure can withstand heavy tearing and is not easily damaged, resulting in a longer life span for the toy, allowing you to spoil your pup for even longer.

Natural Rubber Dog Toy for Large Medium Breed Aggressive Chewer



Buy on Amazon



Be your own dog-sitter with the Furbo 360 Dog Camera and Nanny Bundle.

Keep your dog safe and secure when you're not at home with the new Furbo 360° Dog Camera and Nanny Bundle. You can record and save your dog's most precious moments with the rotating 360° wide-angle lens, Get selfie videos and get a doggie diary. The dog camera also doubles as home security, with the camera coming with advanced barking alerts and home emergency alerts to keep you informed of events happening at while you're away.

You can also spoil you're dog while you're not home. Tossing helps to keep your dog entertained till you get back. Jut fill the Furbo with your dog's favorite snacks and use the app to toss treats, adjust treat size, schedule treats and more. Use it as a training reward, or to address separation anxiety.

The Furbo is easy to set up too, connecting to WiFi, and coming complete with the Furbo app, so you can control it from anywhere.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!