Stylish Cover-Ups for the Beach and Beyond

Whether you're looking for full or partial coverage, a summer tease, or a versatile style you can take from the beach to the boardwalk and beyond, we've got you covered up with a stunning array of ... well, cover-ups!

With trusted brands like Madewell, Aerie, Aqua, and Echo, you'll get fashion that fits and lasts from names you know, while being the belle of the beach or anywhere you go.

Stay cool from the beach to the boardwalk and even to dinner with this 100% cotton Crochet Sleeveless Maxi Cover-Up Dress. This stylish dress from Madewell has a flattering scoop neckline and drapes so comfortably to the mid-shin, you might forget you've got it on.

One happy customer praised the "sturdy and well made" crochet material, while appreciating the "neutral off white/beige" color, as it affords them the freedom to not be "worried about getting it too dirty" while out and about.

When you want the flexibility to cool down in the hot summer sun, you can't go wrong with Madewell's Crinkle Cotton Cover-Up Mini Shirtdress. In a variety of colors including True Black, Noble Blue, Coastal Orange, and Lighthouse, this stylish cover-up is ready to suit any mood.

This mini shirtdress is made of airy crinkled cotton and with its easy open collar and buttons, it's easy to throw on and take off for that busy day at the water. One fan admitted she's "obsessed" with this cover-up, saying it's perfect for the pool or to "tuck into jeans and wear out."

The versatile Asymmetric Button-Front Cover-Up Tunic from Madewell offers plenty of options with its unique design and iight linen-cotton blend. With two ways to fasten, straight down or with the asymmetrical cut in front, this piece works as a cover-up or by itself.

One customer praised the "high end look" of the "chic" asymmetry, calling it "European and classic." She wrote, "I can't wait to live in this dress," calling it "perfectly oversized" and her new "favorite summer piece."

Whether its time to get in the water or get your groove on, you'll be covered with the Aerie Pool-To-Party Cover Up Shirt. With a subtle crinkle texture, the lightweight gauze fabric lets your skin breathe, while the button-down design makes it perfect for the beach or you can pair it with Aerie's matching high-waisted shorts for the perfect look.

While "cute" was the most popular term to describe this look, one customer noted that it's a "great layering piece" that goes "with everything," noting she wears it over gym clothes and beach wear.

When the sun is blazing, you'll feel cooler than ever in the stylishly-designed Aerie Pool-To-Party Linen Blend Cover Up Shirt. With its soft, lightweight design and oversized chest pocket, this button-down might just become your favorite cover-up ... or blouse ... or even PJs!

One fan praised this linen blend cover-up shirt for being both "comfy and flattering," going on to note that it's "so soft and lays so nice on the body."

Elegant and free-flowing, this Aerie Textured Cape is so breezy and light, you might just forget your wearing it as you make your way down the beach, or poolside. Providing coverage when you need it without any of that extra weight and bulk, this 100% cotton fit is the perfect accessory.

One satisfied customer noted it's "one size fits all" design makes this cover-up "perfect for the beach and lunch afterwards." Others have explored its versatility in their every day lives, with one saying she "twisted it like a t-shirt" while another uses it "over a tank when I want more coverage."

Don't be a tease! Okay, do, but in the best possible way with Aqua's gorgeous Crochet Swim Cover Up Dress that offers a sneak preview of whichever swimsuit or style you're wearing underneath. With a v-neck tank and sleeveless tank-style silhouette, you'll feel as cool as you look, while the high side slit and scalloped hem keep it breezy and fun.

One customer called the cover-up "adorable," sharing that she "wore a white bikini under it" and "got so many compliments." She also gave a five-star review, saying the dress "fits great" and is "well made."

There's no need to snatch this shirt to look snatched on the beach and beyond. You can look great in your own Supersoft Gauze Boyfriend Shirt Swim Cover-Up by Echo. This oversized all-white style pairs perfectly over a swimsuit, or create an ensemble with matching bra top and maxi skirt.

Buy them separately or all at once, to create a distinctive look, or build your own ensembles by combining each piece with your favorite styles from your own collection.

Stand out on the beach, the boardwalk, or out with friends in this playful Supersoft Gauze Boyfriend Shirt Swim Cover-Up from Echo. If you're feeling adventurous, you can complete the look with matching bra top and fun wide-leg smocked pants.

The versatile pieces are designed to be worn together for a look ready to go everywhere, or with swimwear as a stylish cover-up. The look is so complete, you can effortlessly slip from poolside relaxation to cocktails at the bar.

