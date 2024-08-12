Kit Harington Says He Was Depressed and Suicidal Before Sobriety

Kit Harington says until he became sober, he hated himself so much, he'd look in the mirror and call himself a c**t in disgust.

The "Game of Thrones" star told GQ Hype ... sobriety is at the top of his great achievements list.

Kit says before he got sober, "I would literally despise myself and not be proud of anything I'd done." He said substance abuse caused him to fall into deep depressions with suicidal thoughts.

All that changed in 2019, when the actor checked into a rehab facility in Connecticut ... just weeks before the HBO finale. It was a pricey move -- $120,000 a month -- but it paid off.

Kit received psychological coaching, cognitive behavioral therapy and learned meditation.

It worked! Kit says, "So the fact that I am proud of getting sober is in and of itself a mark of being an entirely different person.”

He's grateful he saw the light before his 2 kids were born -- he has a 3-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter with his wife, Rose Leslie.

Kit knows sobriety is a one-day-at-a-time thing ... "I might have one massive, messy, chaotic relapse, and I hope that doesn’t happen, but I think I protect myself by talking about it."