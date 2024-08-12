Luke Bryan Finds Buyer for $12.95 Million Beachfront Home

Luke Bryan's selling his Florida beachfront home ... and someone finally pulled together the kinda scratch he was looking for -- 8 figures worth -- to part ways with the property.

TMZ has learned the country singer has a pending sale for his five-bedroom, five-bathroom home on the Sunshine State's panhandle. Luke was asking $12.95 million -- an astronomical price -- but one buyer clearly thinks it's worth it.

The 4,645-square-foot house sits on over an acre of land in Santa Rosa Beach complete with a Gulf adjacent pool -- for days when walking those 100 or so extra steps just doesn't seem worth it -- heart pine floors, elevated ceilings and a modern kitchen full of the newest appliances.

The house has multiple balconies jutting from its 4 stories ... and, there's an elevator to lift owners from the living room to the top floor for easy access.

Despite all the amenities, it seems Luke had some trouble finding a buyer ... the house originally went on the market back in late 2022 for $18 million -- but, he slashed the price 3 times.

The sale is just pending for now, but if all goes as planned, looks like LB can finally move on from the Florida's Gulf shore after a year and a half of trying.