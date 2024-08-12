Vince Vaughn Celebrates Walk of Fame Star With Mel Gibson, Family

Vince Vaughn is crashing a famous club ... because he just got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The "Wedding Crashers" star received the honor Monday ... soaking it all in alongside his family ... and Mel Gibson!!!

As you can see, Vince is looking dapper with a two-piece suit ... and Mel is much more relaxed and casual. But hey, it's Vince's big moment, not Mel's.

Play video content

Vince used his speech to thank a bunch of people who helped him get to this point ... namely, his wife Kyla Weber and their two kiddos ... daughter Locklyn and son Vernon.

VV even gave his "beautiful wife" a kiss during the ceremony. No smooches for Mel.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame star is certainly well deserved ... Vince has played big roles in a ton of hit movies since getting his big break way back in 1996 in "Swingers."

We're talking classic comedies like "Old School," "Starsky & Hutch," "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," and on and on.