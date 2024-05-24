Vince Vaughn Takes Stage at Las Vegas Bar, Jams to Country Songs

Vince Vaughn's flexing his vocal chops, hitting the stage in Sin City for some good ol' country jamming.

An eyewitness tells TMZ ... the movie star was spotted at the Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails Wednesday inside The Cosmopolitan, where he joined the resident Tomlinson Brown Band for some sing-along fun.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you can see ... Vince lets the band do most of the heavy lifting while he joined them to perform Hank Williams Jr.'s "Family Tradition," and Alan Jackson's "Chattahoochee."

Hey, sometimes it's all about enjoying the ride!

Vince was clearly having a great time, and the crowd was loving every bit of his surprise cameo -- so it was definitely good vibes all around.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After he was done onstage, we're told the rest of Vaughn's evening was all about unwinding and enjoying drinks with his group of friends. In other words, the perfect Las Vegas night!

Al Pacino/Vince Vaughn are filming in Downtown Las Vegas today. Someone mentioned DeNiro as well, great cast so far! pic.twitter.com/0AQpqowm4f — Living Downtown Las Vegas (@LivingDTLV) May 23, 2024 @LivingDTLV