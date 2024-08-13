TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Spooky Szn is fast approaching and a ton of Halloween decorations are already selling out!

While fancy animatronics can be a bit pricey, inflatable front lawn decorations are more budget-conscious -- but still fun and freaky -- options for the fright-filled holiday.

From out of this world aliens to killer clowns and wicked witches, these blow-up behemoths are the perfect welcome sign for trick-or-treaters.

Creepy clowns are a Halloween staple and this OMIN 7 FT Halloween Inflatables Outdoor Decorations Laugh Clown brings the carnival to your yard.

Giving Pennywise a run for his money, this clown rocks a big bow-tie, freaky makeup, red hair, striped hat and a smile that still comes off a bit sinister.

"What makes a clown creepy? Whatever it is, this one has it," read one 5-star review. "The bigger than normal head, the aggressive, forward-leaning stance, the stark, pointed eye makeup...all of it make this fun blowup more creepy than welcoming - but isn't that the point?"

"It takes approximately one minute to fully inflate. The strings are thicker like twine but made of nylon and the stakes are not those flimsy rods or plastic," the review continued. "They are made of sturdy metal with zig-zag offsets to help hold them in softer dirt and keep them from rotating. As good a quality as any typical inflatable."

No bones about it, this GOOSH 4 FT Halloween Inflatables Skull Outdoor Decoration makes for a bloody good addition to your seasonal scares.

The blow-up comes with built-in LED lights to keep him illuminated throughout the night and comes with a high-performance waterproof fan for quick inflation, as well as an adapter and 10-foot power cord.

"Love this item, looks great," wrote one satisfied customer, while another added, "Great product for the price!"

"I've had several Goosh inflatables and they have been used for 2 years with no problems," read a 5-star review. "This new one is no exception. Looks great in my yard."

You'll have double, double toil and trouble brewing with the addition of this JOIEDOMI 6 FT Halloween Inflatable Witch with Cauldron and Bubbling Potion.

The green sorceress is seen rocking her signature hat as she mixes up a potion in her giant cauldron -- which has a bubble machine to fill the air around her with bubbles.

The decoration comes with built-in LED lights to keep her face and her potion illuminated, bubble solution and a built-in air blower.

Me-ow! This JETEHO 10.5 FT Halloween Inflatables Huge Black Cat is pur-fect addition to any Halloween display.

The oversized feline has giant yellow eyes, sharp claws and a pumpkin LED tail attached to its all-black body. The kitty features built-in LED lights as well, and comes with a blower for easy inflation.

"I enjoy it I absolutely love it. It was easy to assemble and it draws attention and people eye ball it. I recommend it!" shared one satisfied customer.

Added another: "It's huge! I love it so much. My kids loved it too, and the trick-or-treaters made lots of comments about it."

Make your Halloween decorations out of this world with Joiedomi 9 FT Tall Giant Halloween Inflatable UFO with Built-in LEDs.

The blow-up features an alien inside its space ship, searching for items to beam up, as well as LED lights to keep it illuminated. The beam itself is actually a hollow enclosure which zips up the side, big enough to fit anything from a small human to an inflatable cow -- not included.

"The hardest, most time-consuming part about putting this decoration up is how many neighbors and random passersby yell compliments from their cars and/or stop by to tell you how cool they think it looks while you're trying to hang the thicc-boy cow inflatable inside with fishing wire. Seriously, it's a neighborhood hit!" read one five star review.

"This is the coolest blowup ufo ever!! 🛸 works great and looks great! Bigger then I expected. Best purchase ever!" added another happy buyer.

Give your yard that "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea look" with Danxilu 14 FT Huge Halloween Octopus Tentacles Inflatables Outdoor Decorations.

The massive purple and black tentacles with red suction cups are perfect for the yard, front door, windowsills, balconies and more, making it look like a sea creature is bursting out of your home!

The tentacles also have built-in LED lights that help bring the octopus to life -- and, according to the manufacturer, are easy to set up "despite its towering height."

You can't have Halloween without a Jack o' lantern -- and these 7.5FT Halloween Pumpkin Inflatables more than do the trick!

Why settle for one pumpkin when you can have seven? These 3FT-tall inflatables -- of various sizes -- are all connected, featuring cute smiles and built-in LED lights to give them that orange glow.

"I was surprised by the good quality of the product. It blew up fairly quickly and easily even tho there is only one small blower motor. The stakes are standard and easy to use. It's a good product at a decent price point," wrote one happy customer.

Another called it a "Really great starter inflatable," adding that it's "one of the easiest inflatables to set up" and is "super cute" once assembled.

Joiedomi 8 FT Halloween Inflatable Scary Tree with Ghost has it all!

The giant blow-up features not only a twisted tree, but two ghosts, two pumpkins and two gravestones with RIP written on them. It also has swirling LED lights inside and, as the supplier notes, is "Goofy," "spooky" and "convenient," thanks to its easy setup.

"I've used this decorations outdoors during a couple rainy Halloween months now and they've held up to the test no tears or any bad stitching," read one five-star review. "Its a bit more complex design, which makes it look pretty cool and the kids seem to love it, would recommend."

"This is one of the nicest looking, less expensive Halloween inflatables out there," wrote another satisfied customer. "We were surprised on how well it handles the wind. We have several inflatables but this was by far one of the best."

Arachnophobes beware! This COMIN 9FT Wide Halloween Inflatable Spider Outdoor Decoration is sure to trap you in its web.

The giant insect's big green and black body is filled with rotating colored lights and flashing red eyes, making it perfect for the nighttime. While the web is sold separately, even on its own, this arachnid is ready to pounce on trick-or-treaters.

Wrote one happy customer: "I love the look of this cool, creepy spider inflatable. When lit, the spider is an eerie green, and the eyes burn a bright red. It will look very good on our lawn this Halloween."

"Hang this near the front door or like it is crawling on the front of the house and it will be enough to give your mother the heebie-jeebies for sure," read another five-star review.

