Letsile Tebogo Welcomed Home By 30K Botswana Fans After Olympic Gold

Play video content Botswana Television

Botswana sprinter Letsile Tebogo just received one of the biggest, and most awesome homecomings in sports history ... over 30,000 fans filled a stadium to welcome the Olympic hero home after beating U.S. track star Noah Lyles in Paris!

The festivities went down on Tuesday ... as tens of thousands of fans showed up to welcome back their athletes who competed in the Paris Olympics after President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared the day a holiday.

Play video content Instagram / @tirelomatshane

Fans -- hundreds of them -- began gathering at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport where Tebogo and the other athletes landed, singing and waving flags and posters as their heroes returned.

Tebogo and his countrymates then made their way to the Botswana National Stadium, where over 30,000 fans were celebrating, as the 21-year-old gold medalist waved to the crowd.

BTW ... the homecoming was amazing, but it isn't all Tebogo will receive. The government will reportedly award him a four-bedroom home, as well as some cash.

Of course, the massive celebration and gifts come after Tebogo beat Team USA stars Lyles and Kenny Bednarek in the 200-meter final on August 8 ... with a 19.46s time, securing the gold!

It also marked the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal.