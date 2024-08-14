Guess Who This Flexin' Kid Turned Into!

Before this adorable and cool kid from Malibu was bustin' a move, he was just flexin' for the camera in his red bucket hat and red underwear and skatin' around town while growin' up in the Hollywood spotlight.

During his childhood, he looked up to Kid Cudi, Kurt Cobain and even his famous father. Never Say Never, because he's definitely tight with other big stars like Justin Bieber -- who he collab'd on a song with, but he's also been up on the big screen and showcasing his martial arts skills alongside Jackie Chan.