'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor Death, 3 Gang Members Arrested for Murder

'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor Death, 3 Gang Members Arrested for Murder

There have been arrests in the murder of "General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor ... TMZ has learned 3 people have been arrested and booked on murder charges.

TMZ broke the story ... LAPD swooped in early Thursday and executed multiple arrest and search warrants in connection with the shooting death of the soap opera star.

We're told the LAPD now has in custody 3 members of the Florencia 13 gang for murder, and one gang member has been arrested on charges of being an accessory.

Johnny was killed after leaving his job as a bartender in downtown L.A. back in May, when he approached his car and saw a group of people trying to steal his catalytic converter. He approached the group and someone shot him dead.

Johnny's friends and family were pleading for police action in the case. They apparently got it today.

