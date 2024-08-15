Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor Murder, Search Warrants Served, Gang Arrests Imminent

Remembering Johnny Wactor
"General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor's murder case has been solved, at least according to cops, because cops have served search warrants early Thursday and are in the process of making "multiple arrests" ... TMZ has learned.

LAPD has ID'd members of the Florencia 13 gang in connection with Johnny's murder outside Level 8 in downtown L.A., where he worked.

We're told fingerprints found at the scene helped crack the case.

TMZ broke the story ... Johnny was shot and killed in late May by a group of thieves who were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter.

081524_johnny_wactor_kal 8/13/24
DEMANDING CHANGE
The activity comes only days after Johnny's friends and family held a press conference outside L.A. City Hall pleading for information from the public to assist in the investigation. Earlier this month, LAPD released surveillance photos of three suspects and a stolen Infiniti sedan used in the getaway.

johnny wactor death mother speaking scarlett wactor
Supporters held a march in June to keep the late actor's memory alive ... and pressure city officials to find his murderers and hold them accountable.

061224_wactor_march_kal 6/12/24
JUSTICE FOR JOHNNY
Johnny's car was up on a jack as he and a coworker approached the thieves in the street after a late shift at the bar, Level 8.

The primary cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest. Johnny was 37.

053124_tmz_live_wactor_kal
RELIVING THAT NIGHT
Johnny's since been cremated, with his remains sent back to his family in South Carolina.

