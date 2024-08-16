'SNL' Alum Victoria Jackson Diagnosed With Inoperable Tumor

Play video content Instagram / @victoriajacksonofficial

Victoria Jackson says her cancer has returned in the form of an inoperable tumor ... and, it sounds like doctors aren't giving her much more time to live.

The "Saturday Night Live" star announced the news in a video posted Friday ... using her trademark humor to deliver the update to fans that doctors can't operate on a tumor pushing on her windpipe -- which she says "eventually would suffocate me to death."

In the Instagram post, VJ explains she's got "a magic pill" to be delivered to her to help manage the disease ... but, adds people who are prescribed and take those pills only have about 32-34 months to live -- so, she's under the impression her life's coming to an end.

Victoria sounds like she's accepting the diagnosis with grace, and cites the Bible ... saying the Bible tells Christians they only have about 70 years to live -- and, she's almost there anyway.

BTW ... Victoria says she recently heard God speak to her -- and, in the clip, she details exactly what he said.

Play video content

Jackson's posted quite a bit about her diagnosis recently ... explaining she had cancer almost a decade ago -- breast cancer, at the time -- and, now the cancer's come roaring back. She's even shared video of herself at her doctor appointments.

Victoria's best known for appearing on 'SNL' between 1986 and 1992 and in movies like "I Love You to Death," "The Pick-Up Artist" and "Casual Sex?" -- though, in recent years she's received more attention for her conservative political views.