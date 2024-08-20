Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Alicia Silverstone Fans Concerned After She Munches On Poisonous Berry

Alicia Silverstone is CLUELESS!! Munches On Poisonous Berry

082024_alicia_silverstone-kal
clearly clueless

Alicia Silverstone had fans freaking out over her health ... with some even asking if she was still alive ... after she munched on what they identified as a poisonous berry.

The actress was clearly, ahem, "Clueless" about her snack choice ... revealing in a TikTok clip Monday she had no idea what the orange berry was that she picked from a random bush in someone's yard during her latest UK adventure.

082024_alicia_silverstone-sg4

Alicia admitted she'd already taken a bite to figure out it wasn't a cherry tomato ... but gave it another chomp on camera, saying it kinda tasted like a pepper.

082024_alicia_silverstone-sg1

Realizing it probably should not be consumed by a human, Alicia gave fans a close-up of the berry ... which they quickly identified in her comments as a Jerusalem Cherry ... warning her it was so poisonous it could be deadly.

Jerusalem Cherry
istock

If you don't take their word for it, the Northern New England Poison Center says eating a Jerusalem Cherry -- AKA Solanum pseudocapsicum -- can lead to symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, drowsiness, hallucinations and heart issues.

Alicia Silverstone Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Total Betty Launch Gallery
Getty

No official word yet on how Alicia’s doing, but she posted a few IGs after the video, so it seems she's survived. Still, a major life lesson ... don’t munch on random fruit from other people’s bushes if you can’t ID them!

