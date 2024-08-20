'Backyard Sports' Video Game Slated To Relaunch

Jason Kelce's gotta be thrilled on this lovely Tuesday morning ... 'cause the beloved "Backyard Sports" video game franchise is officially coming back!!

Playground Productions announced the big news just minutes ago ... saying Pablo Sanchez, Pete Wheeler, Stephanie Morgan and the rest of the Backyard Kids will return "in the coming months."

The company said the relaunch will feature the same aesthetic the games had back in the '90s and '00s ... so it'll be incredibly nostalgic for fans who spent countless hours in front of the computer back in the day.

Chris Waters -- the chief product officer at Playground -- explained the decision to keep the natural look ... saying, "We're taking great care to preserve the look and feel that made the original games so special while updating them with modern features and gameplay that today's audience expects."

"I can’t wait for fans to see what we’re building on the Playground."

The original series -- made by Humongous Entertainment and Atari -- featured baseball, football, basketball, soccer and hockey ... and included kid versions of real-life pros like Ken Griffey Jr., Kevin Garnett, Brett Favre, Lisa Leslie and many others.

Play video content JANUARY 2024 New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

Kelce previously expressed interest in buying the rights to the franchise to "get this thing going again."