CM Punk Proclaims He's 'Taylor Swift For Men' On Monday Night Raw

Play video content WWE

CM Punk's got bad blood with his enemies ... but that's not the only thing he says he has in common with Taylor Swift -- in fact, the WWE Superstar claims he's actually the male version of the popstar!!

The wrestler evoked Travis Kelce's girlfriend's name while appearing on Raw on Monday night in Sunrise, Florida ... as he was praising WWE fans during a promo he was cutting to preview his upcoming strap match against Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin.

Punk spent several minutes showing big love to the crowd -- explaining he believes they're all the reason for the recent hot streak the WWE has been on.

He then reached into his pocket and pulled out a ton of friendship bracelets, which he says have been made for him by fans -- just like Swift.

"Let's face it," he said as he grasped onto the jewelry. "I'm Taylor Swift for men."

Of course, Punk then led the bracelet talk into his upcoming matchup with McIntyre ... saying he's still heated over the way Drew stole the one Punk recently received from a fan -- which has the name of his wife and dog on it.