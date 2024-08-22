Drew Barrymore Says She's Trying To Stop Getting Handsy With Talk Show Guests

I'll Try To Keep My Hands To Myself ...

Drew Barrymore says she's going to try something new when her talk show returns ... she'll stop invading her guests' personal space ... but it sounds like it ain't gonna be easy for her.

"The Drew Barrymore Show" just got picked up for a 6th season, and in reaction to the early renewal, the touchy-feely host told Entertainment Tonight she's going to try to practice physical distancing.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Thing is, Drew says keeping her hands to herself is NOT her strong point ... which she demonstrated by feeling up the reporter here.

Drew's talk show actually started back in 2020 during the height of the pandemic -- she says it was super hard for her to be alone by herself in the studio.

Play video content

Since then, she's more than made up for lost touch ... even catching heat last year for a very hands-on interview approach with Oprah.

Drew's talk show is coming back next month for a 5th season, and CBS is already greenlighting a 6th ... and she promises she's going to try to dial back the bodily contact moving forward.