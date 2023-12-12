Drew Barrymore Slowly Caresses Oprah's Hands, Fans Left Cringing

Play video content

Drew Barrymore got a little too touchy-feely with Oprah ... leaving fans cringing at invading the talk show queen's personal space.

Watch in the clip as Drew grabs onto Oprah's hand on "The Drew Barrymore Show" ... and doesn't let go for dear life ... propping it awkwardly under her chin as they chat.

She also later uses her arm to caress her hand slowly ... her actions leaving fans mortified, with one commenting online: "Drew, everyone doesn't want their hands held boo."

Another highlighted Oprah's discomfort, writing: "Oprah's body language was so clear she wanted her hand back" -- another adds: "Oprah's body language says it all. Drew is holding on too much. Oprah is trying to release her hand from Drew's grip. Drew is just too creepy and needy."

The handsy display came as Drew responded to Oprah praising her for starting her show without a live studio audience during the pandemic.

However, Barrymore said she felt crowd interaction was necessary ... noting she had observed Oprah spending time with her audience outside of her talk show -- thus leading to her success.