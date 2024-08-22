Man Arrested After Brandishing Gun In Florida Road Rage Incident Caught on Video

Play video content

Cops in Florida arrested a driver who they claim was brandishing a firearm during a heated road rage incident ... and it looks like it was all captured on video!!!

The Port St. Lucie Police Department released footage Thursday showing a driver getting out of a Mercedes-Benz and walking up to a couple in a pickup truck ... with a gun in hand.

The man, who police say is 63-year-old Paul Slane, appears to point the firearm at the 2 motorists as he repeatedly reaches inside the vehicle.

Cops say Slane was demanding the cell phone of the woman who recorded the exchange ... and police say Slane struck both the driver and the passenger in the process.

The incident, police say, happened Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 PM ... when Slane allegedly drove his black Benz "aggressively around the victim's truck while pointing a handgun at the two victims and then stopped in front of them in the roadway."

The video appears to pick up immediately after.

Police say Slane fled the scene, but he was ultimately stopped by St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies and arrested on 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of attempted armed robbery and 2 counts of simple battery.

PSLPD says they recovered the handgun used in the incident ... and Slane is currently sitting in the St. Lucie County Jail with no bond.