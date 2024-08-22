Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Famous Gay Penguin Sphen Dead at 11

Sphen, a famous gay penguin in Sydney, has died ... and, his partner penguin paid his respects in a heartbreaking way.

The Australian gentoo penguin died of natural causes after living a full life, the aquarium where he resided revealed Thursday.

Sphen's partner Magic was taken to see Sphen so he could process his death ... and, Sea Life Sydney Aquarium explained in their statement Magic started singing once he saw his partner's body -- and other members of the aquarium's colony joined in.

Sphen and Magic -- known by many as "Sphengic" -- rose to fame in 2018 when they were spotted swimming together before breeding season ... and, the pair was ultimately given a "backup egg" to care for.

A backup egg is a second egg laid by a penguin couple they can't raise because they lack resources ... but, Sphen and Magic stepped up and helped ensure the egg survived.

They raised another chick a couple years later ... and, the aquarium staff wants people to remember what an icon Sphen was.

The penguins became something of a global sensation in the aftermath of raising their first chick ... inspiring a Mardi Gras float and even showing up in the hit Netflix series "Atypical."

Aquarium staff are now concerned with helping Magic through the upcoming breeding season without his lifelong partner.

Sphen was 11.

RIP

