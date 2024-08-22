Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TikToker Joe Mack Roy, AKA Pop Watch, Dead at 90

TIKTOK STAR 'POP WATCH' DEAD AT 90

Remembering Joe Mack Roy AKA
Remembering Pop Watch Launch Gallery

Sad news from the TikTok world ... Joe Mack Roy, known as "Pop" from Pop Watch, has died from complications from a mass in his throat, TMZ has learned.

His grandson Jason broke the tragic news on IG ... saying Joe passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday night with his family by his side.

082224_pop_watch_health_update_kal
A TURN FOR THE WORSE

Jason reflected on his Pop's legacy to TMZ ... telling us Joe -- who gained social media fame with his no-nonsense wisdom and humor -- had a huge impact on his fans.

He tells us everywhere Joe went, people from all walks of life adored him because they could relate to him and found him comforting.

082224_pop_watch_tik_tok_kal
POP'S GREATEST HITS
Tik Tok/@popwatchtexas

Jason had initially shared Joe wasn't doing great in the week before he passed ... sharing an IG pic of him from the hospital, asking for everyone's thoughts and prayers.

Jason Roy and father in hospital

The loss will undoubtedly be a major blow for Pop's TikTok fans ... all 1.5 million of them, who loved the East Texas native's hilarious adventures with his grandson Jason.

Joe was 90.

RIP

