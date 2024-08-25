TikToker Jools Lebron Sobs Over Trademark Filing in Deleted TikTok

Jools Lebron -- the person behind the viral "Very Demure, Very Mindful" trend -- is upset someone else filed a trademark first ... posting a now-deleted vid bawling their eyes out.

The viral social media star shared a vid to TikTok Sunday ... barely capturing their face while they lay in bed -- choking out how they felt they'd invested so much time into their social media presence for nothing.

Jools LeBron, the creator who popularized “demure,” shares she’s unable to launch merch because her viral phrase was already trademarked:



"I wanted this to do so much for my family and provide for my transition and I just feel like I dropped the ball."

They say they wanted to make some money so much for their family ... and, to pay for their transition -- and, by not filing the trademark first, they felt they'd blown their opportunity.

Worth noting ... trademarks aren't handed out on a first come, first serve basis necessarily -- with the legal process allowing multiple parties to make their case.

This might be why Jools quickly deleted this vid ... it's possible they realized their cause wasn't totally without hope.

We broke the story ... a person from Washigton state named Jefferson Bates applied for the trademark for "Very Demure .. Very Mindful .." hoping to make some money from the viral phrase.

We were pretty sure Jools wasn't behind the petition -- though their government name is still unknown -- since they're based around Chicago, and this clip seems to confirm they haven't applied yet.