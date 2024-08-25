Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kaitlyn Kashews Wears Floral Bikini In Lake Michigan

Kaitlyn Kashews Blooms In Flower Bikini In Lake Michigan!

Kaitlyn Kashews Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Hot Shots Launch Gallery
@chuckb_street

This week's Summer Hot Shots features splashed in from the refreshing shores of Lake Michigan ... where model Kaitlyn Kashews blossomed in a flower print two piece along the calm waters of Milwaukee.

When this lake-looker isn't picture perfect on the water, Kaitlyn likes concerts, wake surfing, hiking, going to motocross races, recording her first album ... and she used to kick beer cans off people's heads as a beverage cart girl on a golf course.

What can't this hottie do?

Be sure to check back Labor Day weekend to see who will be wrapping up our Summer Hot Shots Features from around the world!

More Summer Hot Shots!

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later