Kaitlyn Kashews Wears Floral Bikini In Lake Michigan

This week's Summer Hot Shots features splashed in from the refreshing shores of Lake Michigan ... where model Kaitlyn Kashews blossomed in a flower print two piece along the calm waters of Milwaukee.

When this lake-looker isn't picture perfect on the water, Kaitlyn likes concerts, wake surfing, hiking, going to motocross races, recording her first album ... and she used to kick beer cans off people's heads as a beverage cart girl on a golf course.

What can't this hottie do?