'The Boys' Creator Teases Crossover with Lynda Carter to Support Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is inspiring a possible superhero crossover ... 'cause "Wonder Woman" actress Lynda Carter may soon face off with "The Boys" character Homelander in support of the Democratic nominee.

Here's the deal ... a few days ago, Lynda tweeted she was putting up a Bat Signal for "Geeks and Nerds for Harris Walz" -- telling her fans to get behind the Dems for the upcoming election.

Welp, Eric Kripke -- creator of "The Boys" and hit fantasy show "Supernatural" -- responded to the tweet Sunday morning ... introducing himself, résumé first, to Lynda.

Kripke tells Carter he's got the crossover fans never knew they needed ... mentioning characters from "Supernatural" as well as Homelander -- the villainous anti-Superman who leads "The Seven" in the show with Lynda's Wonder Woman.

EK's mentioned the connection between "The Boys" and the political world before ... revealing in a 2022 Rolling Stone interview he saw parallels between Antony Starr's Homelander and Donald Trump.

Lynda responded to Eric saying she's down for the crossover ... which obviously will have some politicos seeing obvious parallels to November's election.

It's just the latest in the wave of celebrity support for Harris ... who received endorsements from Steph Curry, Oprah, Pink, John Legend and a ton more at the DNC last week.