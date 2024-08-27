Jeremy Allen White Bares His Abs as He Reunites With Calvin Klein for New Ad

Jeremy Allen White is ready to break the internet once again ... debuting a new Calvin Klein campaign set to make summer even hotter.

"The Bear" actor stripped down to the basics for the fashion label's fall 2024 campaign, which officially launched Tuesday. In one photo, Jeremy dons only gray boxer briefs and white tube socks ... putting his impressive abs on full display.

JAW kept things steamy for a series of other shots ... including one poolside pic, in which he wears nothing but dark briefs, flanked by a couple of precious dogs.

In other pics in the campaign, Jeremy channels Bruce Springsteen -- who he is set to portray in a highly anticipated biopic.

Check out the pics ... Jeremy gives his best impression of "The Boss," posing in a denim vest and dark jeans -- a look made famous by Bruce himself.

Amid the launch of the Calvin Klein campaign, the actor spoke with GQ and revealed he's in the thick of preparing for his new role.

Per Jeremy, he's in the middle of vocal training to tackle Bruce's signature sound, adding ... "I'm also really lucky [that] Bruce is really supportive of the film, and so I've had some access to him and he's just the greatest guy."

This isn't the first time Jeremy has steamed up the internet in a Calvin Klein ad. The actor sent fans into a tizzy earlier this year when he dropped his trousers while posing on a sunny rooftop in New York City.