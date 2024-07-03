Jeremy Allen White Strips Down For Dip at Malibu Beach Post-Workout

Jeremy Allen White's putting "The Bear" in bear-ly there ... 'cause the dude hit the beach in just a pair of tiny shorts -- and, he's looking pretty dang ripped.

The actor hit a beach in Malibu Tuesday for a workout and cooled off with a quick dip in the ocean ... and, ya gotta check out the pics 'cause JAW's looking like a lean, mean acting machine.

White's zipping through the water here ... emerging dripping wet and looking a bit chilly despite the summer heat -- though he soon warms up with a towel and a cigarette.

Jeremy's puffing away on the beach while toweling off ... a habit that's a deal breaker for many, but we doubt anyone complained here.

White may have used the ocean to cool off after the workout, but not even the chilly Pacific could quench his career right now ... 'cause everyone in Hollywood's screaming "Yes, Chef!" for Jeremy.

The third season of his hit show "The Bear" dropped last week and is obviously making waves ... and, Jeremy recently accepted the role in a Bruce Springsteen biopic -- one he actually plans to sing in just FYI.

As for his dating life ... we know he was hooking up with Rosalía back in the winter -- unclear if their romance is still sizzling or if the "Jeremy-Rosalía" combo's off the menu.

And, The New York Times recently named him one of their hottest "rodent men" -- bit of a backhanded compliment to say the least.