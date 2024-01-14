Jeremy Allen White Hits Up L.A. Strip Club

Play video content TMZ.com

Jeremy Allen White is all loved up again, but that didn't stop him from enjoying a night out at an L.A. strip club.

JAW hit up Honey's in the Los Feliz area of L.A. Saturday at around 10:30 PM. All good fun, for sure.

Jeremy is having a moment in time. He just won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor for "The Bear." He also snagged a gig as the underwear model for Calvin Klein.

He's currently in a relationship with singer Rosalía, and they've been pretty public about their romance ... lots of PDA.

Jeremy and his wife, Addison Timlin, split last May and are both active in co-parenting their 2 kids.