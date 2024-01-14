Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jeremy Allen White Hits Up L.A. Strip Club

Jeremy Allen White Hits Up L.A. Strip Club

1/14/2024 6:34 AM PT
ENJOYING THE SIGHTS
TMZ.com

Jeremy Allen White is all loved up again, but that didn't stop him from enjoying a night out at an L.A. strip club.

JAW hit up Honey's in the Los Feliz area of L.A. Saturday at around 10:30 PM. All good fun, for sure.

TMZ.com

Jeremy is having a moment in time. He just won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor for "The Bear." He also snagged a gig as the underwear model for Calvin Klein.

Jeremy Allen White Rocks Calvin Klein Underwear
Launch Gallery
CK Won! Launch Gallery
Calvin Klein / Mert Alas

He's currently in a relationship with singer Rosalía, and they've been pretty public about their romance ... lots of PDA.

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia Pack on PDA in Downtown Los Angeles
Launch Gallery
CHEF'S KISS Launch Gallery
SplashNews.com

Jeremy and his wife, Addison Timlin, split last May and are both active in co-parenting their 2 kids.

Saturday night's definitely alright!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later