Oscar De La Hoya, Holly Sonders Use Viral Dance To Raise Awareness, Donate $50k

Play video content

Oscar De La Hoya and Holly Sonders are turning their raunchy dance video into a PSA of sorts ... calling on everyone who tuned into it to get their prostates and boobs checked out.

TMZ Sports obtained a response clip from the power couple after they made headlines for shakin' it for all to see in Mexico last week ... and they say the whole thing was part of a bigger plan to get everyone's attention for a good cause -- the "Tanga and Ta-tas awareness program.

Play video content 8/18/24

"So a lot of you thought we were crazy with the first video that we made, but all we really wanted to do was bring awareness to the ta-tas and to the peckers, because it is that time of year for you to get a prostate exam and a mammogram," a bikini-clad Sonders said in the video.

"Let's knock out cancer!!" De La Hoya -- still donning a tiny banana hammock -- added.

Sonders added the pair shelled out $50,000 of their own money to help provide screenings at the Adventist White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles ... and the timing of their viral dance was intentional -- as September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

"We hope that our lighthearted video brings awareness to two diseases that are not funny at all -- we want to do whatever we can to help provide men and women with access they need to remain healthy for their families," De La Hoya and Sonders said in a joint statement.

"We want this to become less of a taboo subject in the community and spread the message that people should get checked early and annually."

Breast cancer awareness is something ODLH has advocated for years ... as his mother, Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya, passed from the disease in the 1990s. He has since made countless charitable contributions ... and the Adventist White Cancer Center is named in his mom's honor.