Serial's Adnan Syed Murder Conviction Upheld, New Hearing Ordered

"Serial" subject Adnan Syed's legal battle drags on ... 'cause the Maryland State Supreme Court affirmed a lower appellate court's ruling reinstating Syed's murder conviction.

The highest court in Maryland upheld the ruling that determined Syed's case should be kicked down to the trial court to once again consider whether his conviction should stand ... essentially undoing the 2022 court ruling that overturned the conviction and set AS free.

Play video content 9/19/22 Fox 5 DC

The new hearing has not yet been scheduled ... but when it does happen, the family of his alleged victim, Hae Min Lee, will almost certainly be present in court.

As we told you, Syed's murder conviction -- popularized on the podcast "Serial" back in 2014 -- was overturned after prosecutors revealed there were two other possible suspects in the case.

Lee's brother, Young Lee, was upset with the court ruling ... and, got Syed's murder conviction reinstated on the ground that he and his family weren't given enough notice about the hearing.

By a 4-3 decision, the state Supreme Court agreed the Lees should have been given notice ... though the reinstated conviction doesn't necessarily mean Syed's going back to prison.

He's been out since late 2022, and he's reportedly staying out pending the outcome of the next hearing -- with the Maryland Supreme Court saying can remain free in the meantime.

Play video content