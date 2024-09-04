Justin Bieber Working on New Music With Guitarist Mk.gee

Justin Bieber sounds like he's getting closer to releasing new music for the first time in over three years ... because he's been hitting the studio with a guitar hero.

Fresh off becoming a first-time father, Justin is collaborating with highly regarded indie musician Mk.gee.

The breakout artist is the subject of a new New York Times profile, where he's hailed as an "unlikely guitar God" chasing the "promise of pop" ... and in the interview, Mk.gee reveals he's working with the Biebs.

Mk.gee says he's been writing and recording new music with Justin, who he says is "searching" for a new sound.

It's been three years since Justin last released music, with his 2021 album "Justice" ... and Mk.gee says of JB, "Anything that comes out of his mouth: That's pop music."

Justin and Mk.gee sound like they're cooking up some jams ... Mk.gee says they're working on some "pretty wild stuff" ... though there's no word on a possible release date.

Justin's collaborator here is already stamped in the music industry ... with Eric Clapton even going so far as to compare Mk.gee to a young Prince.

Play video content TMZ.com