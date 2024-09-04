Rajon Rondo Pleads Guilty To Gun Charge ... Gets Probation

Rajon Rondo just a cut deal with prosecutors to close out his recent criminal case -- reaching an agreement that will ensure he won't have to spend further time behind bars ... if he keeps his nose clean for the next several months.

According to court records, the former NBA star pleaded guilty in an Indiana court room on Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of unlawful carrying of a handgun ... and in exchange, the two other charges he was facing -- possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia -- were dropped.

As part of the deal, Rondo was sentenced to 180 days in jail ... but the sentence was suspended, meaning he'll instead spend the time on probation. If he has a brush with the law in the next half a year or so, he could find himself behind bars ... but he won't have to serve any hard time if he stays out of trouble.

Rondo was initially hit with charges around the start of the new year, after cops said they found a small amount of weed, drug paraphernalia and a gun in his Tesla during a routine traffic stop on an Indiana highway.

Rondo initially tried to fight the case -- at one point, his attorney argued the gun charge was unconstitutional -- before he ultimately reached the pact with state officials this week.