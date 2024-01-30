NBA's Rajon Rondo Arrested, Booked On Weed & Gun Charges

Rajon Rondo -- a two-time NBA champion -- was arrested on Sunday and booked on gun and weed charges, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to Jackson County Jail records in Indiana, the ex-Boston Celtics star was thrown behind bars at around 4 PM. A rep for the facility tells us he was booked on three separate charges -- possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a firearm -- before he was released on $705 bond.

Court documents we obtained show it all stemmed from a routine traffic stop at around 2:21 PM on an Indiana highway.

According to the docs, an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over Rondo for no plate on the back of his Tesla. However, during the stop, the trooper stated he smelled marijuana emanating from the former basketball player ... and in an ensuing search of his car, a small amount of weed, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were all discovered.

Due to a previous case against Rondo, he was not supposed to have the firearm.

All three charges against the four-time All-Star are misdemeanors.

This is, of course, not the first time Rondo has been accused of wrongdoing ... in May 2022, a woman filed an emergency protection order against him after she claimed he snapped at her for interrupting a video game session he was having with his son.

She accused Rondo of smashing things around the house, before pulling out a gun. The case, however, was dismissed weeks later.

Rondo was also sued in 2020 ... after a woman claimed she was injured during an altercation with the former point guard and his girlfriend outside an apartment complex. That case was settled in 2022.